DRP Utility Reaches Market Cap of $594,388.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DRP Utility has a total market cap of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $707.55 or 0.17407974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

DRP Utility Token Profile

DRP Utility (DRPU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP.

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

