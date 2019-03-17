DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $446.19 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,613 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $446,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,141,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,421,000 after purchasing an additional 265,257 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 676,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,603 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 131,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $180.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

