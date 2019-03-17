Duerr (DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.69 ($54.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €35.03 ($40.73) on Friday. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.85 ($57.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

