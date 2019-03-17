Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,792,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,092 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 259,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/duke-energy-corp-duk-position-lowered-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.