Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $31.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $288,868.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $545,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

