Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $49.39 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/dycom-industries-inc-dy-shares-bought-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.