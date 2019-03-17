E.On (EOAN) Given a €11.40 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.54 ($11.09) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

