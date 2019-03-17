Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE) Insider Acquires £15,683.04 in Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday acquired 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £15,683.04 ($20,492.67).

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 93.80 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

