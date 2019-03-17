Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to report sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $22.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $23.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $80.58. 4,940,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,326. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $383,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

