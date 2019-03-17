Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,601 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of DowDuPont worth $216,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 217.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 6,180.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,166,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940,627 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 5,163.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,415,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

DWDP opened at $55.28 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on DWDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

