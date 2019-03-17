eBay Inc (EBAY) Holdings Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in eBay by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

