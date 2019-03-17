ECN Capital (ECN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.27

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 381415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $993.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.09%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the United States.

