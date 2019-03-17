Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of ECL opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $132.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $26,733,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $521,431.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,919.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,363 shares of company stock valued at $37,289,913. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

