Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2,738.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 7,045.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,966 shares in the company, valued at $30,449,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,895 shares of company stock worth $1,047,134. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

