eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 698,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eHealth has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). eHealth had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $134.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.36 per share, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 3,648.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after buying an additional 766,505 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $13,597,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $9,826,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $5,805,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

