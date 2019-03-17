Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Holdings Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 473.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,648 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $314,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $130,837,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $114,567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN opened at $30.64 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.

