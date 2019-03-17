Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.89 Million

Analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) will report $218.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.88 million. Electronics For Imaging posted sales of $239.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full-year sales of $990.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $976.70 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFII. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cross Research downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,368.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronics For Imaging has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 34.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

