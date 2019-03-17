Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 2.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

