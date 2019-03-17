Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

