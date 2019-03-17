Endurance International Group (EIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,487,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 422,242 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $6.94.
EIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $59,275.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 441,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 309,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
