Ensco Plc (ESV) Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,033 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ensco were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ensco Plc has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ensco’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

