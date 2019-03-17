Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several research analysts have commented on ETM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. lifted their price target on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $2,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,752.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,084.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 800,000 shares of company stock worth $4,821,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,011,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after buying an additional 1,302,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 1,066,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 1,793,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $411.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

