EOG Resources (EOG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $138.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $124.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.