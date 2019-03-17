Equinox Gold (EQX) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Equinox Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

EQX opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $689.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.03.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

