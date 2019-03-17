Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $653.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.00 million and the lowest is $643.23 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $633.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus increased their price target on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $983,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $3,607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,195 shares of company stock worth $16,160,775. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6,420.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,592,169 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 2,415,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $75.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

