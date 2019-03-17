EtherInc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,993.00 (ETI)

EtherInc (CURRENCY:ETI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, EtherInc has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherInc has a total market cap of $94,186.00 and approximately $10,993.00 worth of EtherInc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherInc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EtherInc

EtherInc’s launch date was March 7th, 2018. EtherInc’s total supply is 985,431,774 coins and its circulating supply is 310,563,592 coins. The Reddit community for EtherInc is /r/eincofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherInc’s official Twitter account is @eIncHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherInc’s official website is einc.io.

Buying and Selling EtherInc

EtherInc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherInc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherInc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherInc using one of the exchanges listed above.

