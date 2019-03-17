Evergy (EVRG) Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evergy by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,847,000 after acquiring an additional 728,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,483,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Evergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Evergy by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 683,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 541,784 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $151,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,632 shares of company stock valued at $781,994 in the last ninety days.

Evergy stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

