Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,622.93% and a negative return on equity of 193.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $661,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

