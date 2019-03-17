Facebook (FB) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $165.98 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $788,373.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

