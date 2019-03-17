FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.98

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.98 and last traded at $237.60, with a volume of 11352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $421,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

