Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.66. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

FICO traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $263.38. 328,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,105. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $162.58 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.03, for a total value of $2,376,436.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,443 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

