FairCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $1,620.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.02304220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00489113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024238 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020588 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010853 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00039799 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org.

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

