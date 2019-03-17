Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $8.75 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $461.39 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 59,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $489,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,132,870 shares of company stock worth $8,335,408. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

