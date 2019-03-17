Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,255.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 9,554 shares of company stock worth $117,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 44.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 201,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 83,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.6% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 474,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 101,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,800. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

