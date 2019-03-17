Federated Investors Inc (FII) Receives $27.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

FII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

FII stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 1,883,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,573. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $150,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $50,056.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 2,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 995,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 958,227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 627.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.