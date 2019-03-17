FedEx (FDX) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Cowen currently has a $237.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $242.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FedEx has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $43,885,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,958,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.