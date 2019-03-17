Ferro Co. (FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 630,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Ferro has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

