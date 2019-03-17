Financial Contrast: Recro Pharma (REPH) versus DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Recro Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Recro Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Recro Pharma has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recro Pharma and DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma $77.35 million 2.62 -$79.72 million ($2.49) -3.71 DelMar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.13 million N/A N/A

DelMar Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recro Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Recro Pharma and DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma -103.07% -472.58% -29.51% DelMar Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,999.24% -143.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recro Pharma and DelMar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recro Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.28%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,439.82%. Given DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DelMar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Recro Pharma.

Summary

Recro Pharma beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also develops early-stage product candidates, which include Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine for use in clinical sedation; and two novel neuromuscular blocking agents and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent. In addition, it provides formulation and development services to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using proprietary delivery technologies and know-how for commercial partners. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China; and Duke University to evaluate VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for newly diagnosed patients with GBM. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

