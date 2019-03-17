Financial Review: Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) and The Competition

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is one of 12,952 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cushman & Wakefield to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

26.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion -$185.80 million -16.97 Cushman & Wakefield Competitors $7.25 billion $564.57 million 12.41

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cushman & Wakefield and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cushman & Wakefield Competitors 59280 225575 293596 12051 2.44

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield Competitors -172.43% 8.29% 2.21%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield rivals beat Cushman & Wakefield on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.