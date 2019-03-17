Financial Survey: AlarmCom (ALRM) versus Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlarmCom and Medical Transcription Billing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 1 1 7 1 2.80 Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 4 0 3.00

AlarmCom presently has a consensus price target of $56.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Medical Transcription Billing has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Given AlarmCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Medical Transcription Billing.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Medical Transcription Billing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 5.12% -81.18% 13.44% Medical Transcription Billing -6.62% -8.26% -6.61%

Risk & Volatility

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlarmCom and Medical Transcription Billing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 6.99 $21.52 million $1.31 46.56 Medical Transcription Billing $31.81 million 1.75 -$5.56 million ($0.13) -36.15

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Transcription Billing. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlarmCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of AlarmCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Medical Transcription Billing on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

