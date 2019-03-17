First BancTrust (FIRT) vs. Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) Head-To-Head Survey

First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) and Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First BancTrust and Anchor Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BancTrust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anchor Bancorp $26.35 million 0.00 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Anchor Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First BancTrust.

Dividends

First BancTrust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Anchor Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First BancTrust and Anchor Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BancTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A Anchor Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anchor Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Anchor Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anchor Bancorp is more favorable than First BancTrust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of First BancTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Anchor Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Anchor Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First BancTrust and Anchor Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BancTrust N/A N/A N/A Anchor Bancorp 9.07% 7.23% 1.02%

Summary

Anchor Bancorp beats First BancTrust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First BancTrust Company Profile

First BancTrust Corporation operates as the holding company for First Bank and Trust, IL, a chartered bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to households, agriculture, and small businesses customers in the east-central Illinois. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, various money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as time and brokered time deposits; checking accounts; and retirement and health savings accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as fixed and adjustable rate loans, first-time home buyer loans, FHA and VA loans for veterans, rural development loans, construction loans, and home equity loans; consumer loans, including personal, vehicle, home equity line of credit, and share loans; commercial loans consisting of revolving lines of credit, equipment loans, term loans, and commercial and investment real estate loans; and agriculture loans, such as equipment, farm real estate, and operating loans. The company also provides financial planning, online and mobile banking, e-statements, merchant processing, and remote capture services; and card services. In addition, it offers land title insurance and closing agency services, as well as crop insurance products to agricultural customers. The company serves individual and corporate customers through its offices in Paris, Marshall, Savoy, Rantoul, Champaign, and Martinsville, Illinois. First BancTrust Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Paris, Illinois.

Anchor Bancorp Company Profile

Anchor Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Anchor Bank that provides various banking products and services in Western Washington. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company also offers cash management services. Its investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and mutual funds. The company operates nine full-service banking offices located in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, and Pierce counties, as well as a loan production office located in King County, Washington. Anchor Bancorp was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Lacey, Washington.

