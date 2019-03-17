First Busey (BUSE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

BUSE stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Busey has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

