First Trust Advisors LP Buys 39,149 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUSK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 556.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 68.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 104.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 35.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

