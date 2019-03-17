First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.48 Million in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,097,753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,556 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,392,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 3,064,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,093,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

NOG stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.29 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $12,428,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock valued at $27,248,208.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

