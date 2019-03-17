Flinton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,750,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 708,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $27,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBI opened at $19.11 on Friday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

