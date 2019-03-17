Flinton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at about $679,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,503,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,543 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,610,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,899 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

