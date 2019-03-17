Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $61.73 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $61,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.85 and a 52 week high of $266.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.12%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

