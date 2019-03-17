Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $13.65 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 90.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

