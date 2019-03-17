FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) Shares Down 16.3%

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) were down 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 535,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average daily volume of 52,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.
