Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) were down 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 535,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average daily volume of 52,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

WARNING: “FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) Shares Down 16.3%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/foresight-auton-s-frsx-shares-down-16-3.html.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.