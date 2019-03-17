Fort L.P. Acquires New Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $1,038,510.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETFC opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

